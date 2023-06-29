Coin98 Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and $8.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002876 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006429 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

