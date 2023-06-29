CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.49 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $62.93 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

