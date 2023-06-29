Coinmetro Token (XCM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $195.23 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and $249.89 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,507.40 or 0.99971653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.65485937 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $316.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

