Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.19

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.19 and last traded at $166.15, with a volume of 192267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

