Comparing Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yamato shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Yamato’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 82.84 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.14 Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.22

Analyst Ratings

Yamato has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamato, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TuSimple and Yamato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 1 0 1.70 Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 497.40%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Yamato.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Yamato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Yamato N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TuSimple beats Yamato on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides delivery, logistics, home convenience, e-business, financial, auto works, and other related services in Japan, North America, and internationally. The company's Delivery segment offers small parcel delivery services, such as door-to-door parcel delivery and posting services. Its BIZ-Logistics segment provides intercompany logistics services to B2B supply-chain management market. The company's Home Convenience segment offers lifestyle support services, including moving and household effects delivery services. Its e-Business segment provides information services comprising ASP services and information systems development for business markets. The company's Financial segment offers settlement and collection services to customers and business customers. Its Autoworks segment provides vehicle maintenance and fuel supply services for transport companies. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

