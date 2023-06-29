Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.86

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $21.25. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 163,453 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $542.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 14,144 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,093.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

