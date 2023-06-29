Compound Hits Market Capitalization of $390.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Compound has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $390.50 million and approximately $181.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $50.43 or 0.00165165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013382 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003232 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,006 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,663,293.52388093 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.15422331 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $64,796,411.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

