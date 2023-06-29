Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $396.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,447. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $402.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

