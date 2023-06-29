Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,088 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,992. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

