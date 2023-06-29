Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce stock remained flat at $212.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,433,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,271. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.