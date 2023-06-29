Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of WTFC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,717. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

