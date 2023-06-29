Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

