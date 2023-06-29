Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,287 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,526 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.