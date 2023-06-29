Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 2.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.31. 671,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

