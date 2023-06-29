Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 811 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

