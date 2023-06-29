Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,409,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,780,000 after purchasing an additional 402,985 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

