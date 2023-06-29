Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

