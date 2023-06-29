Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

