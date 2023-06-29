Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

