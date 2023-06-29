Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,753 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

