Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 141,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

