Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

