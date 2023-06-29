Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

VOOG stock opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $258.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

