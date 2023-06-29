Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.14 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.72 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.