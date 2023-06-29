Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 205,671 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,671 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises about 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 973.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 471,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 114,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

