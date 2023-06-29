ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 228,692 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 700,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

