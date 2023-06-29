Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.74. 807,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

