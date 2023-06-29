Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.74. The company had a trading volume of 807,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

