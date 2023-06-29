Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.98

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 606079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 26.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 30.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 124,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

