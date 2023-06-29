Contrasting 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR)

Vapor Group (OTCMKTS:VPOR – Free Report) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapor Group and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A 22nd Century Group $62.11 million 1.27 -$59.80 million ($0.32) -1.11

Vapor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Vapor Group and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 745.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vapor Group and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapor Group N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -92.05% -69.44% -55.21%

Summary

Vapor Group beats 22nd Century Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapor Group

Vapor Group, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets electronic cigarettes, vaporizers, and naturally flavored e-liquids in the United States. It markets its products under the Vapor Group, Total Vapor, Vapor 123, and The Vapor Products brand names. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Vapor Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of SF Holdings LLC.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

