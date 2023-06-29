Contrasting SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $561.28 million N/A -$257.77 million ($1.05) -1.28 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.83) -1.88

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SNDL. Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNDL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -36.81% -6.61% -5.54% Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.07% -41.09%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SNDL has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SNDL and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 8 0 3.00

SNDL currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 220.90%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 675.19%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than SNDL.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats SNDL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. The company was formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc. and changed its name to SNDL Inc. in July 2022. SNDL Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

