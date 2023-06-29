CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 11.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.