Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 4.1% Higher

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 360,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,153,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.39.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.