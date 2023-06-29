Cosmos Price Tops $9.19 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $74.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.19 or 0.00030456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.