Covenant Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,750 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 750,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.