Covenant Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.04. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.39.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

