Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,913. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.35.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

