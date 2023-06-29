Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Copart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 86,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

CPRT traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

