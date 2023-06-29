Covenant Partners LLC Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.98. 303,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

