Covenant Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $97.07. 1,342,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

