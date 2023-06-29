Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 414,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,558. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.