Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 6,454,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.