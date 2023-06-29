Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 1,367,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

