Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

