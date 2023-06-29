Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $7,332,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 117,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

