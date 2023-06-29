Covenant Partners LLC Sells 586 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,870,202 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,866,000 after acquiring an additional 194,498 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $483.65. The company had a trading volume of 852,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,364. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

