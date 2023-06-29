Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,946,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.