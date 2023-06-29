CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99.
CRH Medical Company Profile
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRH Medical
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.