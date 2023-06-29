CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares trading hands.

CRH Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a PE ratio of -11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.99.

CRH Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.