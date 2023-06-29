Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Cricut has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.57 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cricut

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

