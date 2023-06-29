Critical Analysis: HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Free Report) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HOYA and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.36 billion 7.75 $1.25 billion $3.48 33.70 Singular Genomics Systems $760,000.00 75.83 -$90.88 million ($1.29) -0.62

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HOYA and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 23.09% 20.49% 16.19% Singular Genomics Systems N/A -34.42% -27.50%

Risk and Volatility

HOYA has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HOYA and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 1 0 0 1 2.50 Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67

Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than HOYA.

Summary

HOYA beats Singular Genomics Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

